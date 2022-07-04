Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Short Interest Down 21.9% in June

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 172,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grove in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grove by 690.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grove by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 189,863 shares during the period. 1.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRVI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.96. 765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,062. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Grove has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $9.36.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

