Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 90,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $2,834,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMAB stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.40. 11,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,178. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $1.8212 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

