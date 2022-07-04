Gunma Bank Ltd. Invests $3.23 Million in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $54.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $68.08.

