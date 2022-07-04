GYEN Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $20.24 million and $103,373.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00150519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.26 or 0.00811125 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00084267 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016449 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

