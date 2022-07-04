Hakka.Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,056.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $665,404.39 and approximately $14,056.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,099.19 or 0.99973215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 372,118,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.