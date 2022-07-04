Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells £388,633.50 in Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) insider Andrew Williams sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($24.66), for a total value of £388,633.50 ($476,792.42).

Shares of HLMA stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,005 ($24.60). 289,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,788. Halma plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,270 ($40.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,166.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,441.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,154.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 11.53 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Halma’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

HLMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.74) to GBX 2,100 ($25.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($36.56) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,415 ($29.63) to GBX 2,435 ($29.87) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,532.20 ($31.07).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

