Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 521,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 562.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

Get Hammerson alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 33 ($0.40) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.