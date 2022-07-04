Hamster (HAM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hamster (HAM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hamster has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Hamster has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $111,879.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00147891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00083792 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016620 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

