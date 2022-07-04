Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.80

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.80 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 43.40 ($0.53), with a volume of 86144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.53).

The company has a market capitalization of £59.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.44. The company has a current ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 22.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

About Hansard Global (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

