Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.80

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.80 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 43.40 ($0.53), with a volume of 86144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.53).
The company has a market capitalization of £59.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.44. The company has a current ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 22.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.
