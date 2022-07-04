Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,531. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.