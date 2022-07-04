Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.78. 193,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,491. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

