Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 226,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800,544. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

