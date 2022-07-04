Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in McKesson by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

MCK stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.53. The stock had a trading volume of 36,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,223. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $186.61 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

