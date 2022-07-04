Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,195 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after buying an additional 3,207,671 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,015,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after buying an additional 1,393,739 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.98. 231,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,878. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

