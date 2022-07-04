Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 2,309 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NCR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of NCR by 4.0% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 12,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NCR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.38. 80,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.18 and a beta of 1.57. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.