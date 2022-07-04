Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 4,252 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,477,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,504,000 after purchasing an additional 237,944 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Ventas stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,786. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

