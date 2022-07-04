Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 49097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The stock has a market cap of C$7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.
Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)
