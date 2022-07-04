Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 49097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The stock has a market cap of C$7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

