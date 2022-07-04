Head-To-Head Contrast: Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) & Its Rivals

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Dingdong (Cayman) to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -25.29% N/A -56.10% Dingdong (Cayman) Competitors -11.48% -28.20% -7.30%

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion -$1.01 billion -0.53 Dingdong (Cayman) Competitors $15.37 billion $806.99 million -3.53

Dingdong (Cayman)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman). Dingdong (Cayman) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dingdong (Cayman) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60 Dingdong (Cayman) Competitors 157 966 3236 44 2.72

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 89.67%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dingdong (Cayman) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) competitors beat Dingdong (Cayman) on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

