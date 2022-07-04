Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00088325 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00025603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00267910 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00047100 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.