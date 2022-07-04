Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,500 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 349,200 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Palella purchased 1,600,000 shares of Helbiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helbiz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Helbiz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helbiz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Helbiz by 384.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Helbiz stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. Helbiz has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

