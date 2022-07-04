Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $907.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.62. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 145,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 69,521 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 31,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

