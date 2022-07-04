HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF remained flat at $$9.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Clarus Securities cut their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$33.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

