Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Cut by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.11. 124,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,148. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.18 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

