Hotaling Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

