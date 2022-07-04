Hotaling Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $148.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 169.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

