Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.0% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in American Express by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in American Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,114 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in American Express by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in American Express by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP opened at $140.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.94.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

