Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $249,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $82.67 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day moving average is $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

