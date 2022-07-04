Hotaling Investment Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $508.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

