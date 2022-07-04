Hotaling Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER stock opened at $85.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.88.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

