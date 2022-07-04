Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,083 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,632 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.99%.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.