Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $210.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

