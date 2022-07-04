Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 591 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NKE stock opened at $101.18 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

