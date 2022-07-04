Hotaling Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,397 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE opened at $368.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

