Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 4,858 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $215.26 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

