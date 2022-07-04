ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 743,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 28.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.71. 24,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.15. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $196.34 and a 52 week high of $313.00.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.40.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

