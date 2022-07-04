Idavoll Network Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00147324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.66 or 0.00855315 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00084400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.