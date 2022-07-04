iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NYSE IH traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.47. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. iHuman has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers.

