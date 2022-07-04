IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Update

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 181,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 292,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IMARA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.18. 463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,586. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.13. IMARA has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $7.88.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMRA. Citigroup lowered IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMARA in a report on Friday, June 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 552,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $469,824.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,611,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 683,629 shares of company stock worth $920,864. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IMARA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IMARA by 273.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter worth $1,018,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in IMARA by 252.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 734,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

