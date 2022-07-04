Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:IMMR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.36. 7,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,458. Immersion has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider William C. Martin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 422,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,593.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William C. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 432,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,181.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 754,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 508,552 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,104,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 708,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

