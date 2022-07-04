IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ISVLF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. 63,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,412. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

