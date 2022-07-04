Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IRT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

