Insider Buying: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Buys 4,700 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$96.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,253.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,070,279.43.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48.

On Monday, June 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$90.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$445,249.77.

On Friday, June 24th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$89.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$601,861.67.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 10,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$89.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$928,717.92.

On Monday, June 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 9,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$90.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,546.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 10,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$91.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$929,278.14.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 14,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$95.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,370,484.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$97.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,234.01.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$98.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$521,149.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,000 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$100.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$400,902.00.

Shares of TSE CCA traded up C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$87.99. 5,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,235. The company has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of C$86.79 and a twelve month high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.7499994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$124.83.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

