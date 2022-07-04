Insider Buying: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Purchases 10,200 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$91.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$929,278.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,124,465.74.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48.

On Monday, June 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$90.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$445,249.77.

On Friday, June 24th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$89.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$601,861.67.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 10,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$89.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$928,717.92.

On Monday, June 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 9,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$90.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,546.45.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 14,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$95.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,370,484.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$96.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,253.27.

On Friday, June 10th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$97.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,234.01.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$98.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$521,149.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,000 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$100.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$400,902.00.

Shares of CCA stock traded up C$0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching C$87.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$98.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.35. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of C$86.79 and a 1-year high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.7499994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$124.83.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

