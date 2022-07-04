Insider Buying: OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH) Insider Acquires A$431,670.40 in Stock

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH – Get Rating) insider Ngee Low acquired 550,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$431,670.40 ($299,771.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from OM’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. OM’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

OM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, smelting, trading, and marketing manganese ores and ferroalloys. The company operates through Mining, Smelting, and Marketing and Trading segments. The company owns and operates Bootu Creek manganese ore mine located in the Northern territory of Australia.

