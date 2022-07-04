Insider Buying: Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Purchases $50,124.75 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Lipson acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $50,124.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,060.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:SOR opened at $38.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $47.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.
About Source Capital (Get Rating)
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
