Insider Buying: Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Purchases $50,124.75 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Lipson acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $50,124.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,060.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SOR opened at $38.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Source Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Source Capital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Source Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

