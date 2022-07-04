Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,139,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $1,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,007,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,387,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,162,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,154,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $1,134,800.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,126,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,208,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,400.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

