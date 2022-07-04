Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock remained flat at $$1.32 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $9.59.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.