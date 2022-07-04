Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $5.48 or 0.00027675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $42.53 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 483,875,932 coins and its circulating supply is 242,029,023 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

