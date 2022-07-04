Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 68,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

