Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 51,797 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $795,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,101. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

